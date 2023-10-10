Celebration brings joy to elderly citizens

The Golden Age Home in Lautoka came alive with vibrant colors and joyful spirits today as residents and staff gathered to celebrate Fiji Day, commemorating Fiji’s rich history and culture.

The Golden Age Home, which provides care and support to elderly citizens became a hub for community gatherings as Fiji Day celebrations held there were a testament to the enduring spirit of unity and patriotism.

Speaking at the celebration’s Divisional Commissioner Western, Apolosi Lewaqaia emphasized the importance of Fiji’s unity in diversity, praising the contributions of the elderly citizens present and acknowledging their role in shaping the nation’s history.

He recounted memorable moments in Fiji’s journey to independence and highlighted the values of resilience, togetherness, and cultural richness that have been the bedrock of Fiji’s identity.

“Today is the day for unity as we progress together as one and most importantly celebrate our shared history as a nation. I urge everyone to come forward and participate in the development of our division, our nation, and country as a whole.”

The Fiji Day celebrations at the Golden Age Home were marked by various activities.

The event not only brought smiles to the faces of the elderly residents but also fostered a sense of community and belonging among all those who attended.