Certification provided by OHS services

Saturday, July 8, 2023
The Ministry of Employment has revealed that the National Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Service, under the ministry, had certified the amusement rides installed at the Vodafone arena for the Showcase event prior to its commencing operations.

This was highlighted by the Ministry after questions were raised by the Fiji Labour Party on how the National OHS Service passed or certified the Ferris wheel that was involved in the incident at the Showcase.

Minister Responsible Agni Deo Singh said under the OHS, inspectorates thoroughly follow stringent standard operating procedures prior to any amusement rides installations.

“This includes the evaluation of the number of rides, its design and layout at the proposed sites with the organizers, amusement ride operators and facility owners.”

“The evaluation also ensures proper ground and surrounding conditions, and that proper and adequate facility such as water, electricity supplies are available as well as traffic and public movement are accessible and risk-free.”

The Minister indicated that stringent procedure and checks are conducted to ensure the safety of its customers.

“Once the checklist requirements are fully checked, the rides are assembled and then inspected again by the OHS inspectorates to confirm the functionality of all the ride components.”

“Eventually, the amusement rides are put through operational tests including load test, as well as the conduct of awareness training to the amusement rides owners, workers and operators and their “duty of care” in ensuring the health and safety of all riders and the public,” Singh added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
