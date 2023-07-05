Champs Rewa lose top marksman

Defending champions and current Digicel Fiji Premier League leaders, Rewa has lost top striker Abbu Zahid.

Rewa coach Roderick Singh told FijiLive Zahid has moved to New Zealand due to work commitments and his services will be sorely missed by the Delta Tigers.

The former Lautoka, Ba and national striker last featured for the side in their 1-0 loss to Labasa in the weekend.

Singh added that Samuela Nabenia will need to step up his game and replace Zahid.

Meanwhile, Singh also confirmed that Solomon Islands attackers Alvin Hou and Atkin Kaua will not return to Rewa.

Hou has joined Solomon Warriors while Kaua has joined Laugu FC in the Telekom S League.

Rewa will host Suva at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on Sunday.

The match will kick off at 3pm.