Childhood dream comes true for McMullen

Wellington based midfielder Brendan McMullen had his childhood dream come true when he took the field for the Bula Boys in their semifinal clash of the Pacific Games in Honiara on Tuesday.

Though the team was well and truly beaten by the Solomon Islands 2-0, McMullen relished every minute spent on the field.

“If you had told me 1 year ago today I’d be representing my country and playing in front of 15,000 people I would’ve laughed at you,” he wrote on social media.

“But yesterday (Tuesday) a childhood dream came true for me.”

“Obviously didn’t get what we came here for but I’m grateful for this campaign and I’m grateful for the brothers I’ve made in this team.”

“I look forward to many more campaigns with you boys.”

McMullen represented the Fiji U23s in the Olympic qualifier in New Zealand and was drafted in the national senior squad after putting on a fine performance.



Meanwhile Fiji will play in the bronze medal final against Vanuatu on Saturday.