Wednesday, September 6, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Civil servants told to simplify procedures

Permanent Secretary for Civil Service, Parmesh Chand has urged civil servants to simplify rules and procedures for ordinary people to access Government assistance and services.

As the Government embarks on a series of initiatives to improve flow and accessibility of various services and assistance to ordinary people, Chand said they have various Sub-Committees of Permanent Secretaries, formed to cut out red tape, eliminate or minimise wastage and assist in improving health and wellness of people.

“These are all cross-cutting issues requiring a Whole of Government approach.”

“We need to make things easier and simpler, and we need to cut down on wastage. Government has limited resources and we can make our dollar go further if we work smarter and more diligently.”

Chand said each of the Ministries has been requested to simplify procedures and/or remove bottlenecks in at least three areas.

“These are simple things such as cutting down on the number of pages or questions to complete in a form, asking only for one form of identification (ID) rather than multiple IDs, and addressing people’s needs in one visit rather than asking them to revisit the Office.”

“It also costs time and money to get extensive forms filled and people asked to visit Offices for appointments etc. The more we simplify, the better it is both for us as Civil Servants and those who we are tasked to help.”

Chand added Permanent Secretaries are now meeting collectively on a regular basis to address issues which will bring about much needed changes for higher levels of efficiency and improved service delivery.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Singh sisters out to do Fiji proud

Siblings, Sonia and Shania Singh are on a mission to help Fiji win ...
News

Innovative CIRO project launched in...

Save the Children Fiji, in collaboration with the United States Age...
Entertainment

Joe Jonas files for divorce from So...

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are going their separate ways. The s...
Entertainment

Schwarzenegger details recovery fro...

Arnold Schwarzenegger is providing new details on a health scare he...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Singh sisters out to do Fiji pro...

Football
Siblings, ...

Innovative CIRO project launched...

News
Save the C...

Joe Jonas files for divorce from...

Entertainment
Joe Jonas ...

Schwarzenegger details recovery ...

Entertainment
Arnold Sch...

Suva, Nadroga to feature twice i...

Sports
Suva and N...

Fiji is less flamboyant, more da...

Rugby
Wales Head...

Popular News

Fitness is a letdown, says disap...

Football
Member of ...

Fijian diaspora in NZ is underut...

News
The growin...

Fijian duo named in Barbarians s...

Sports
Two Fijian...

Electronic voter registration tr...

News
The Fijian...

Police cannot fight crime alone:...

News
The succes...

‘Barbie’ becomes No.1 film of th...

Entertainment
Greta Gerw...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Singh sisters out to do Fiji proud