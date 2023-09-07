Thursday, September 7, 2023
Civil servants to adopt health catering, eating habits

The Ministry of Civil Service is looking to build capacity with respective Ministries/Departments/Agencies on the benefits of adopting healthy catering and eating habits amongst civil servants and their families.

Permanent Secretary for Civil Service, Parmesh Chand said that there will be several follow-on activities in respect of the Guide to Healthy Catering distributed earlier.

He said that the Ministry will convene a series of training and awareness workshops for officers in respective Ministries involved in organising morning teas and lunches etc. for meetings and functions.

“We will enlighten them on the preferred healthy foods for ordering and consumption.”

“We will also get them to work closely with contracted caterers so there is less of salt, oils and sugar in foods.”

“All this will help in reducing purchase and intake of unhealthy foods, thus improving lifestyle and work productivity of civil servants and their families.”

Chand said that the Ministry will also get renowned personalities and successful sports people to come and give presentations and lectures to civil servants.

“We will also continue to improve the wellness and health of our civil servants.”

“Civil servants are expected to be good role models in every aspect of life and the onus is on each one of us to live up to that expectation for ourselves, our families and our communities.”

