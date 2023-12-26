Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Close to 400 children receive Christmas gifts

It was all smiles and a Christmas to remember for close to 400 children of Maururu and Tauvegavega in Ba and Vunato Settlement in Lautoka after they received Christmas gifts from the Pacific Recycling Foundation during its Annual Christmas Gift and Stationery Drive.

Most recipients are part of PRF and Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited’s wider family as they are the children of Collection Pillars of Recycling (CPR) who are engaged in informal waste-picking.

PRF Founder and WRFL chief executive, Amitesh Deo said seeing the smiles on the Children’s faces was worth it.

“Our Annual Christmas Gift and Stationery Drive began last year, and we will continue to carry this into the future.”

“Every child deserves a Christmas gift, and we are happy to be able to brings smiles to these children’s faces with the support of our partners,” said  Deo.

He said the priceless smiles on the children’s faces would not have been achieved without the support of PRF’s partners who contributed toward their drive.

“Our partners as well as the PRF and WRFL teams ensured that they bought educational gifts, including stationery materials for children who will be returning to school next year.”

Deo is calling for mindful choices and urges Fijians to embrace the true essence of gifting while considering the environmental impact this festive season.

Acknowledging the cultural significance of gifting, PRF underscores the need for meaningful exchanges that minimise environmental harm.

“Let’s prioritise sustainable practices in our gifting choices. This Christmas let’s redefine gifting. It’s about heartfelt gestures that don’t rely on conventional wrapping but carry a deeper significance.”

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
