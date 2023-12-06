Wednesday, December 6, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

COC awaits high court ruling on Qiliho case

The Constitutional Offices Commission is exploring other ways to dismiss the suspended Commissioner of Police, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho, by not convening a special tribunal to investigate Qiliho.

According to the Attorney-General Siromi Turaga, to set up and convene a tribunal is a costly exercise and that is not an option.

Speaking to FijiLive, Turaga said they are currently waiting on the decision of the High Court in the appeal against the former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and the suspended Commissioner of Police.

Turaga said under the law, Qiliho can only be removed if there is a finding of misconduct on his part.

“We will pursue this avenue through the Court, other than convening a special tribunal, tasked to investigating him,” Turaga said.

However, earlier, this year, President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere suspended the Qiliho on the advice of the Constitutional Offices Commission.

Qiliho’s suspension was immediate, pending investigations and referral to and appointment of a tribunal.

Last month, both Bainimarama and Qiliho were acquitted by the Magistrates Court, on charges laid by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

224 traffic infringement notices is...

The Fiji Police Force has issued more than 224 traffic infringement...
Sports

Powerful Rainibogi on a mission in ...

Powerful Fijian weightlifter Taniela Rainibogi is on a mission in Q...
Business

Aircalin expands services to Fiji, ...

Fijians will now be able to access direct flights to Papeete, Tahit...
News

‘Matakavou’ art exhibit...

The Fiji Corrections Service has launched its ‘Yellow Ribbon Art Ex...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

224 traffic infringement notices...

News
The Fiji P...

Powerful Rainibogi on a mission ...

Sports
Powerful F...

Aircalin expands services to Fij...

Business
Fijians wi...

‘Matakavou’ art exhi...

News
The Fiji C...

Beach soccer semifinalists confi...

Football
The four t...

Tabuya meets Hillary Clinton at ...

News
The Minist...

Popular News

Taxi driver found dead in Lautok...

News
Two teams ...

Police stages comeback to retain...

Rugby
A strong s...

Punjas join Drua sponsorship wag...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Fiji men and women book spot in ...

2023 Pacific Games
Fiji men’s...

Beach soccer semifinalists confi...

Football
The four t...

We need to focus on SVNS, says C...

Rugby
Newly appo...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

224 traffic infringement notices issued