COC awaits high court ruling on Qiliho case

The Constitutional Offices Commission is exploring other ways to dismiss the suspended Commissioner of Police, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho, by not convening a special tribunal to investigate Qiliho.

According to the Attorney-General Siromi Turaga, to set up and convene a tribunal is a costly exercise and that is not an option.

Speaking to FijiLive, Turaga said they are currently waiting on the decision of the High Court in the appeal against the former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and the suspended Commissioner of Police.

Turaga said under the law, Qiliho can only be removed if there is a finding of misconduct on his part.

“We will pursue this avenue through the Court, other than convening a special tribunal, tasked to investigating him,” Turaga said.

However, earlier, this year, President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere suspended the Qiliho on the advice of the Constitutional Offices Commission.

Qiliho’s suspension was immediate, pending investigations and referral to and appointment of a tribunal.

Last month, both Bainimarama and Qiliho were acquitted by the Magistrates Court, on charges laid by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.