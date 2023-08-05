COC recommends Malimali’s appointment

Prime Minister and Chairperson of Constitutional Offices Commission, Sitiveni Rabuka has recommended that Suva lawyer Barbara Malimali be appointed as Chair of the Electoral Commission.

This will be relayed to the Office of the President.

The EC chair is appointed Pursuant to section 75 (7) of the Constitution.

The Commission’s meeting yesterday also passed some resolutions.

The members deliberated on the vacancy in the Electoral Commission.

Pursuant to section 75 (7) of the Constitution, the members resolved to recommend Dr Atu Emberson-Bain as a member of the Electoral Commission.

The members further resolved the remuneration for members of the Electoral Commissioners and agreed that no change be made to the current sitting allowances for the chair and members of the Electoral Commission.

Rabuka added that this will be communicated to the Electoral Commission in due course.