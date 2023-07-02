Cokanasiga in England’s training squad

Giant Fijian winger Joe Cokanasiga has cemented his spot in England’s 41-man confirmed Rugby World Cup training squad this week.

After an impressive Premiership season with Bath Rugby, the 25-year-old continued to attract the attention of England coach Steve Borthwick after being named in the first training squad in early June.

Meanwhile, Luke Cowan-Dickie has been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup through injury, while back-rower Zach Mercer is a high-profile absentee from the squad named.

After working for several weeks without players from Premiership finalists Sale and Saracens, Borthwick has drafted in a host of players from the two teams for the next training camp starting on Sunday.

Despite not being named in the squad, Ollie Chessum, Ollie Lawrence, Mako Vunipola, Billy Vunipola and Jack Walker will continue their rehabilitation and are still in contention for the final 33-player Rugby World Cup squad which will be announced in August.

England will then play Wales twice, Ireland and Fiji in warm-up games.

England training squad

Forwards: Jamie Blamire, Dan Cole, Tom Curry, Theo Dan, Alex Dombrandt, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Jonny Hill, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Joe Marler, George Martin, Tom Pearson, Val Rapava-Ruskin, David Ribbans, Bevan Rodd, Kyle Sinckler, Will Stuart, Sam Underhill, Jack Willis, Tom Willis.

Backs: Henry Arundell, Danny Care, Joe Cokanasiga, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Jonny May, Cadan Murley, Guy Porter, Henry Slade, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi, Jack van Poortvliet, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs. Rehabilitation: Ollie Chessum, Ollie Lawrence, Mako Vunipola, Billy Vunipola, Jack Walker.