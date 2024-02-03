Collective action is critical, PM tells leaders

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says collective action is critical as the world finds itself at a crossroad, confronted by complex crises and geopolitical tension.

While delivering his country statement at the EU-Indo Pacific Ministerial Forum in Brussels, Rabuka said the survival of the world and humanity hinges on our ability to forge new pathways to a more sustainable, equitable, and peaceful future.

“Recognising our limited capability to addressing these global challenges as individual nations, it must be countered by collectively working together.”

“We want to be a region free of militarisation and conflict, in line with the United Nations Charter and the value of multilateralism and action.”

“The Blue Pacific envisages becoming a zone of peace. It is a call that I now have the opportunity to make to you in this forum. Guided by the 2050 strategy for a Blue Pacific Continent, we want to work together with partners in the Ind0-Pacific and the EU to protect our vast ocean.”

The Prime Minister said that the European Union is a key partner in the pursuit of a peaceful and secure region.

In closing, Rabuka expressed his optimism about EU’s commitment to fostering free, fair trade, sustainable supply chains, and digital innovation inspired by economic growth in the Pacific.