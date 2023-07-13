Thursday, July 13, 2023
Complaint filed against FICAC Commissioner

The Attorney-General Siromi Turaga has revealed that a complaint has been received by the Judicial Services Commission against the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Commissioner, Rashmi Aslam.

Turaga said the complaint was made by the Acting Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa.

Turaga said he is unaware whether FICAC Commissioner has responded or not to the Judicial Services Commission, however, an internal process is underway to make sure procedures are followed.

Turaga also stated that Aslam will remain in his position while being investigated.

“Government will not unceremoniously dismiss workers after an allegation is made. We are not like the previous Government whereby people were removed once a complaint was filed against them.”

He added he cannot reveal the nature of the complaint as he is not overseeing the matter or the investigative process as it is being dealt with by Acting Chief Justice Salesi Temo.

FijiLive has reached out to FICAC for comments on the matter and we have also reached out the Fijian Elections Office on the nature of complaint filed against the FICAC Commissioner.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
