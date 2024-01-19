Coral Coast 7s quarterfinals confirmed

The men’s Cup quarterfinals of the 2024 McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s have been confirmed after the completion of exciting Round 3 matches at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka today.

Last year’s finalist, Fire will take on Ravuka Sharks in the first Cup quarterfinal at 6.05pm.

Vatemo Ravoucvou led Saunaka will face Ratu Filise in the second Cup quarterfinal at 6.45pm.

Tomasi Cama’s New Zealand Development will battle against the Dominion Brothers at 6.25pm while the last quarterfinal will be contested between last year’s winners Army and the Fiji Babas.