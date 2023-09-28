Couple found dead inside their home

The Criminal Investigations Department is conducting an investigation over a case where a couple were found dead in their own home by family members in Seaqaqa, Macuata, earlier this week.

The couple were found in the home while their newborn baby was located alone separately, also inside the house.

Families of the couple and the community are in shock because no one knows what led to the tragic incident.

Police could not disclose any information related to the case as yet; however, confirm waiting a post-mortem examination result to determine the cause of the couples death.

Investigations continue.