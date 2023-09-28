Thursday, September 28, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Couple found dead inside their home

The Criminal Investigations Department is conducting an investigation over a case where a couple were found dead in their own home by family members in Seaqaqa, Macuata, earlier this week.

The couple were found in the home while their newborn baby was located alone separately, also inside the house.

Families of the couple and the community are in shock because no one knows what led to the tragic incident.

Police could not disclose any information related to the case as yet; however, confirm waiting a post-mortem examination result to determine the cause of the couples death.

Investigations continue.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Fijiana 7s bounce back to winning w...

The Saiasi Fuli coach Fijiana side bounced back to its winning ways...
Entertainment

Britney’s mother ‘struggling’ to pa...

Lynne Spears, the mother of multimillionaire ‘Princess of Pop’ Brit...
Entertainment

8 Mile actor Nashawn Breedlove dies...

Actor and rapper Nashawn Breedlove, known for taking on Eminem in a...
News

Bainimarama, Qiliho case adjourned ...

The Suva Magistrates Court has adjourned the matter in the case of ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fijiana 7s bounce back to winnin...

Rugby
The Saiasi...

Britney’s mother ‘struggling’ to...

Entertainment
Lynne Spea...

8 Mile actor Nashawn Breedlove d...

Entertainment
Actor and ...

Bainimarama, Qiliho case adjourn...

News
The Suva M...

Overseas duo in Kulas extended s...

Football
Overseas-b...

Baravilala, Hughes to lead Fiji ...

Football
Suva utili...

Popular News

Disastrous events burdened Fiji&...

News
Prime Mini...

Fijiana 7s bounce back to winnin...

Rugby
The Saiasi...

We are mentally and physically p...

Football
Fiji Futsa...

Junior Kulas progress to final

Football
The Junior...

Bainimarama denies allegations i...

News
Former Pri...

Heavy rain, flood alert remains ...

News
A flood al...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Fijiana 7s bounce back to winning ways