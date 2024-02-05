Thursday, February 8, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Court of Appeal abandons appeal against Adi Litia

The Court of Appeal has approved the application to abandon the appeal against former SODELPA MP Adi Litia Qionibaravi in relation to a High Court ruling in 2023.

The matter was called before Judge Justice Prematilaka.

The appellant with others was charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption on falsifying information to a public servant contrary to section 201(a) of the Crimes Act and obtaining financial advantage contrary to section 326(1) of the Crimes Act.

The Court of Appeal ruled that the High Court had no jurisdiction to entertain and hear the appellant’s said appeal and dismissed the same.

It was also heard that FICAC had entered nolle prosequi in the High Court upon receiving an independent medical assessment by a panel of doctors that the appellant was unfit to stand trial and accordingly, the appellant had been discharged from all proceedings by the High Court, in 2023.

“On the material available, I am satisfied that the appellant still wished to abandon her appeal, she was doing so voluntarily having received legal advice from her counsel and the reason for the abandonment is that there are no proceedings pending against her any longer in the High Court and the appeal has become futile, and she has understood that the consequences of the abandonment would be that if the application is allowed her appeal would be deemed dismissed, and she cannot once again canvass the said impugned ruling of the high court.”

“I am also mindful that the appellant’s appeal has in any event become frivolous in view of the nolle prosequi entered by FICAC in the High Court and is liable to be dismissed in terms of section 35(2) of the Court of Appeal Act,” the judge ruled.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Drua present i-Tatau ahead of new s...

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua team presented their i-Tatau to Pres...
Football

Chua aims to improve game decision-...

After a commanding 10-0 win against American Samoa, Digicel Fiji Ku...
News

Heavy rain warning in place for nex...

A heavy rain warning remains in force for the Northern Division, Ya...
Football

First leg of qualifier ends in a st...

The first leg of the OFC Champions League qualifier between Lautoka...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Drua present i-Tatau ahead of ne...

Rugby
The Swire ...

Chua aims to improve game decisi...

Football
After a co...

Heavy rain warning in place for ...

News
A heavy ra...

First leg of qualifier ends in a...

Football
The first ...

Framework on medicinal marijuana...

News
A policy f...

Second child abuse case surfaces...

News
A 43-year-...

Popular News

Bainimarama, Sayed-Khaiyum and S...

News
Former Pri...

Political witch hunt and circus:...

News
Former Att...

Dad in viral beating video reman...

News
The Fiji P...

Fiji Men’s Hockey finishes...

Sports
The Fiji M...

Juvenile charged with rape and s...

News
A 15-year-...

1705 green plants uprooted in No...

News
A total of...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Drua present i-Tatau ahead of new season