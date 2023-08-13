Customer service is a challenge: SSP Vodo

Customer service is a challenge for the Fiji Police Force and officers need to be professional because they exist for those they serve.

Highlighting this while acknowledging operational efforts of officers in the Eastern Division, Divisional Police Commander Eastern (DPC/E) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Josua Vodo said there was still room for improvement.

“Members of the public come to the stations with their frustrations and come to us to help solve their problems. We should not be adding to their problems”.

During his first Divisional Parade yesterday, SSP Vodo reiterated the importance of building trust with members of the public through improved service delivery.

With increased economic activity in Nausori, Nakasi and Korovou, the Divisional Police Commander East went on to reiterate the need to work as a team.

SSP Vodo said in line with the efforts of restoring the Blue Culture and faith in policing, it was important to also build trust within the Division as they will need to work as a team for the maintenance of law and order.

He also used the opportunity to acknowledge and thank the support of their families.

“Lastly, look after your family. They also need our utmost attention and love and we need to share our time with family and children”

The DPC/E Parade was followed by the Divisional Church Service.