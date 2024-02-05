Thursday, February 8, 2024
Daniel Krishneel is new Ba coach

Daniel Krishneel has been appointed as the head coach of Ba FC for the 2024 season.

Former Fiji U20 and Ba midfielder Daniel Krishneel has been named the new head coach for the Men in Black.

He went through the application process alongside other candidates and was officially appointed recently to take charge of the team, effective immediately.

In an exclusive interview with FijiLive, Krishneel spoke on his new role and his future plans with Men in Black.

“We have witnessed a game today, it is just the starting of the season, there will more games in the future, I think the boys have done well for themselves and with the help of Ba board and other stakeholders we’ll work together as one to lift this team to greater heights and with the help of all the fans around the world we will do our best,”

Regarding the team’s performance, Krishneel acknowledged the work of the interim coach Sunil, and the need to build on that foundation.

“Regarding the team, we have identified some of the areas of weaknesses but master sunil has done a good job but we have to move on from there and step up and then we have to train through the training sessions and work on our areas of weaknesses,” He shared.

Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
