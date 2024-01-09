Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Daubitu re-signs with Silktails

Emosi Daubitu has re-signed with the Kaiviti Silktail for 2024 season.Photos courtesy of Kaiviti Silktails FB Page.

Emosi Daubitu will remain with the Kaiviti Silktails in the 2024 season.

Daubitu, known for his speed and strength on the field, has impressed the coaching staff with his performance and potential.

Silktails’ Head Coach Wes Naiqama shared his enthusiasm about Daubitu’s commitment,

“I am really pleased to secure another one of our key prospects in Emosi. Another Secondary School student who we recruited from Fiji Schoolboys, he will go into this season full of confidence after being a prominent member of our Ron Massey Cup team,”

“With Simione Cakauniqio and Tomasi Seru moving on, Emosi is pushing for the vacant Centre position and is looking great so far this pre-season,” said Naiqama.

Mr Fiji Transport will remain Emosi’s Player Partner for 2024, as we enter the NSW Jersey Flegg Cup.

