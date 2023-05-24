Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Dancer relishes performing on Bau Island

22-year-old Janvi Kumar says it was a pretty daunting task for her and her group to perform during the opening of the Bose Levu Vakaturaga on the chiefly island of Bau today.

Speaking to FijiLive, the Veterinary and husbandry student at the Fiji National University said they hardly slept the in last 24 hours as they were so nervous and eagerly anticipated their performance with excitement, knowing too well they will be performing in front of over 2000 guests.

“It took us three weeks to practice, and we delivered in 8 minutes. It was really exciting and was a big adventure for the four of us.”

“We felt excited when we were approached by the Ministry of i-Taukei Affairs to participate in this historic event – It was surreal,” Kumar said.

“It was a normal performance for us, but the crowd that were watching us live were seeing us for the first time and there were so many people streaming us live as well and that was a bit scary,” she quipped.

The Dance Group was invited by the Ministry of i-Taukei Affairs to perform at the opening ceremony of the Great Council of Chiefs meeting.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
