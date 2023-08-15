Deans semis will get tougher, says Sariki

Suva Grammar School Under-18 captain Emori Sariki things will get tougher as they head into the Vodafone Deans Trophy semifinals. and the team will focus on ironing out weaknesses.

Sariki said they were challenged by a strong Cuvu side during their 16-11 quarterfinal win and the players know what they need to work on.

“Communication and defence will be the major work-ons,” Sariki said.

“Our attack wins games, but defence wins championships.”

“It will definitely be something we needed to look into seriously.”

Sariki said with only four teams left in the competition, there is no lack of inspiration fueling the team to a grand final finish.

“We just remember our families sacrifices, they have put in too much for the boys, many have struggled for the boys.”

“It’s because of them we keep moving forward,” he added.