Delai earns FIFA refereeing badge

Torika Delai has marked a significant milestone by becoming the second Fijian woman to receive a FIFA international refereeing badge, following in the footsteps of Finau Vulivuli.

Her presence on the international stage as a referee is expected to encourage more women in Fiji to pursue refereeing, encouraging that gender is no barrier to achieving excellence in football officiating.

Alongside Delai, the Fiji Football Association also celebrated the renewal of badges for other notable referees.

Veer Singh, Kavitesh Bihari and assistant referee Avinesh Narayan, who are all respected figures in the refereeing community, had their badges renewed, reaffirming their standing in the sport.

The badge renewals and Delai’s new status as a FIFA international referee are important achievements for Fiji Football, signaling a growing recognition of Fijian referees in the international football community.