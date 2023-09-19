Tuesday, September 19, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

DFPL to conclude this week: Pal

The Digicel Fiji Premier League is to conclude this week. Fiji Football Association competitions manager Amitesh Pal said the teams will play their postponed matches on Wednesday and Friday while the final Round 18 matches will be played on Sunday.

Nadroga will host Ba at on Wednesday, at 7pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka while Nadi will take on bottom-placed Tavua at the same time at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Ba will face defending champions Rewa on Friday, at 7pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Nadroga will play BOG champions Labasa at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Sunday and table leaders Lautoka will host Navua at Churchill Park.

Defending champions Rewa will meet bottom-placed Tavua at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori and Suva will battle against Ba at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbour.

All matches will kick start at 3pm.

Meanwhile, Lautoka just needs a point to win the league this year while Tavua still has a survival chance but will need to win their remaining two crucial matches.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Fijiana to open campaign against NZ...

The Saiasi Fuli coached Fijian 7s will open its campaign against ar...
Sports

Dave ruled out of Fiji Futsal team ...

Former Suva midfielder Shahil Dave has been ruled out of the Fiji F...
News

Leaders press on with Japan talks

The Pacific Islands Forum says its leaders are committed to continu...
2023 Battle of Giants

Desire to play in tourneys motivate...

Nasinu skipper Nasoni Mereke revealed that his desire to feature in...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fijiana to open campaign against...

Rugby
The Saiasi...

Dave ruled out of Fiji Futsal te...

Sports
Former Suv...

Leaders press on with Japan talk...

News
The Pacifi...

Desire to play in tourneys motiv...

2023 Battle of Giants
Nasinu ski...

Govt considers Opposition stand,...

News
The Herita...

Fiji to champion women empowerme...

News
Fiji will ...

Popular News

Wong relishes Bati debut, ready ...

NRL
New Zealan...

14 children diagnosed with HIV/A...

News
The transm...

Australia have backs to the wall...

Rugby
Wallabies'...

Grande and Gomez file for offici...

Entertainment
The "7 Rin...

Fijiana works on fatigue and dec...

Rugby
The Fijian...

‘Barbie’ becomes highest domesti...

Entertainment
Greta Gerw...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Fijiana to open campaign against NZ