DFPL to conclude this week: Pal

The Digicel Fiji Premier League is to conclude this week. Fiji Football Association competitions manager Amitesh Pal said the teams will play their postponed matches on Wednesday and Friday while the final Round 18 matches will be played on Sunday.

Nadroga will host Ba at on Wednesday, at 7pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka while Nadi will take on bottom-placed Tavua at the same time at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Ba will face defending champions Rewa on Friday, at 7pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Nadroga will play BOG champions Labasa at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Sunday and table leaders Lautoka will host Navua at Churchill Park.

Defending champions Rewa will meet bottom-placed Tavua at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori and Suva will battle against Ba at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbour.

All matches will kick start at 3pm.

Meanwhile, Lautoka just needs a point to win the league this year while Tavua still has a survival chance but will need to win their remaining two crucial matches.