DFPL to resume with lone fixture

The Digicel Fiji Premier League resumes this week with a lone fixture.

Labasa will host Navua at 1.30pm at Subrail Park on Saturday.

The remaining eight teams in the competition will not feature in Round 15 as some of their players are part of the Junior Bula Boys squad for the OFC 2024 Summer Olympics Qualifiers in New Zealand.

A few Suva, Rewa and Labasa reps are also away on national duty for the OFC Beach Soccer Tournament which kicks starts in Tahiti on Tuesday.

Fiji FACT champs Lautoka leads the DFPL standing with 30 points followed by defending champions Rewa with 27 points.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
