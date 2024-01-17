Districts to support national team players: Patel

The President of the Fiji Football Association, Rajesh Patel has called on affiliated Districts to support the players in their teams who are representing Fiji.

Patel made the statement at the launch of the 2024 Champion vs Champion launch.

He emphasised the importance of cooperation in releasing players for national team duties.

Patel said international exposure plays a critical role in the development and showcase of Fijian football talents.

“I request all districts to please cooperate and release players who are called up for national teams for camp. Do not hesitate.”

“It’s the career of the players. International tournaments are where their talents show up and they can be scouted,” he said.