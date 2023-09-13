Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Districts warned on Local League completion

Fiji Football Association President Rajesh Patel has expressed his concern regarding the conduct of Local League competition by some districts.

He said despite Fiji FA paying for ground hire fees, transport hire, providing match day fee, allowances and uniforms, some districts have failed to hold Local League competition this season.

Patel stated that if districts fail to hold the competitions, their status as a super premier district could be jeopardized too.

“You might not be able to play in the Super Premier and might have to relegate to the senior division. My humble plea to all districts is to organise local league games and play since clubs also invest in players to play football.”

He added that the Board of Control (BOC) has agreed that Fiji FA will hold onto the tournament gate shares until the competitions are conducted.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
