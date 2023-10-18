Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Divisional Commanders urged to beef up ops

As Police operations gear up for the busy festive season, the Acting Commissioner of Police Sakeo Raikaci has called on the Divisional Police Commanders to urgently address increases in serious offences, and put in place strategies to counter illegal activities.

While the overall crime recorded a decrease of 11 per cent in September; theft, assault causing actual bodily harm, burglary, unlawful possession of illicit drugs and damaging property remain areas of concern.

Crimes against women and children is also concerning.

19 per cent of crimes against women were sexual related while 81 per cent were assault related while 74 per cent of crimes against children were sexual related and 26 per cent assault related, committed in domestic settings by perpetrators known to the victims.

All five policing districts also recorded increases in drug cases, resulting in the overall increase of 28 per cent last month.

“We have to be aggressive in both our proactive and reactive approach, plan accordingly and posture operations to ensure an incident free festive season”.

The Acting Commissioner said elements that would exacerbate serious crimes need to be addressed as opportunists would be looking to exploit vulnerable members of the community through illegal means.

ACP Raikaci has also acknowledged community and stakeholder support as concerted efforts towards addressing the root causes of crimes from a national and community level has manifested positive changes particularly among youths.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
