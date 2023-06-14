Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Doge, Ikanivere grab double Drua awards

Flying Fijians tighthead prop Mesake Doge and hooker Tevita Ikanivere grabbed two top awards at the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua awards night in Sofitel Resorts and Spa Fiji on Tuesday night.Awa

Doge received the ANZ personal development award, which is awarded to the player who has made gains on their life after rugby plans and the FNC Veiliutaki award.

He secured a plaque, certificate and $1000 from ANZ Bank.

23-year-old Ikanivere scooped the Fiji Airways Head Coach’s award selected by Drua mentor Mick Byrne and also walked away with the Swire Shipping Dausoko award which is the name given to traditional seafarers.

He also received a plaque, certificate and $1000 cash form Swire Shipping.

Halfback Simione Kuruvoli was named the Sky Pacific commercial champion award while Salesitino Ravutaumada took home the VT Solutions fan player of the match award.

Inside centre Iosefo Masi was named the FijiCare Rookie player of the year, Iosa Nasilasila snatched the Rooster Chicken Players Players of the year award and Vodafone Try of the year was awarded to skipper Meli Derenalagi for his try against the Hurricanes.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
