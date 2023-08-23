Doge ready for forwards challenge

Experienced Flying Fijians prop Mesake Doge is well aware of the forwards battle they will face in the Northern Hemisphere and says they are ready to take the challenge head on.

Despite losing to France 34-17 last week, Doge said they had faced the challenge well, especially upfront.

“We were focused on them (France) being a bigger pack then us and they would be trying to work us through the scrums but we actually found our balance and actually matched them in the essence of the game,” Doge said.

“There were a lot of things we need to work on too, on mauls and things around the park, and where we seem to have lost control a bit.”

“It’s a test match and we are trying to grow as a team.”

“It was a bit of a good day for us.”

Doge said the forwards will be tested again in England.

“When you come into the northern hemisphere it’s always going to be a big change, there’s a lot of forward play coming into the game.”

“The boys are expecting a lot of forward play against England, and they are very tactical in small things especially mauls and role clarity.”

“The boys are working hard to get through that.”