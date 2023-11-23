Domestic-related crimes remain a concern

Domestic-related crimes against women continue to be a concern for the Fiji Police Force as they made up 27 per cent of the 213 cases registered in the month of October.

These crimes were mostly committed by a spouse or partner.

Although a two per cent decrease in overall crime was recorded last month, crimes against women remain a concern with a 0.5 percent increase recorded compared to the same period last year.

Of the 213 women victims, 156 were aged between 18 and 38 years, 51 aged between 39 and 59 years, while 6 victims were over the age of 60 years.

15 per cent of the offences reported were sexual offences, while 85 per cent were assault related offences.

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew said the recent issues highlighted by the media of police’s inaction or failure to properly handle domestic violence cases is being addressed to ensure women victims do not feel further victimized by the laxity of police.

He has reminded Police officers of the “No Drop Policy” as well as the internal directive of resolving Domestic Violence Cases within 48 hours.

Chew added that Police should not be hindering efforts in addressing domestic violence, and do their part by effectively executing their duties.

With school holidays nearing, he said community policing visitations to schools is being heightened, with officers conducting safety awareness to students and while crimes against children recorded a decrease of 24 per cent, it is still worrying to note that 12 per cent of the 121 crimes committed against children were committed in a domestic setting by family members.