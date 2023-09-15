Friday, September 15, 2023
DPM Prasad misled Parliament, claims Seruiratu

Leader of Opposition, Inia Seruiratu has lashed out at Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad for misleading Parliament.

Seruiratu in a statement claimed Prof Prasad insinuated in Parliament earlier this week while responding to an oral question that the previous Government misused funds to renovate the Prime Minister’s Residence, which was occupied by Voreqe Bainimarama.

He said the Prime Minister’s residence was not and is not owned by the former Prime Minister – It is like all other Government assets owned by the Government.

Seruiratu said that the Deputy Prime Minister is either deliberately or blatantly misleading the public or is too obtuse to understand this basic idea.

“The mainstream media which is only giving coverage to this line of the Minister is equally obtuse to understand or are involved in this propaganda.”

“With renovations being carried out during Bainimarama’s term in office did not mean that after he stops being Prime Minister and left the official residence, that the renovations will go with him or that the new Prime Minister, now the occupant of that residence will not benefit from those renovations of the official residence,” Seruiratu said.

Seruiratu said Prof Prasad’s unprincipled approach is revealed by the very fact that he does not mention that during the term of the previous Government.

Seruiratu added that Prof Prasad simply thrives on creating drama and referring to the FijiFirst Government.

“He should focus on the now and the future,” Seruiratu added.

Journalist | news@fijilive.com
