Dr Tudravu is new PS Health

Doctor Jemesa Tudravu has been appointed the Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

The Public Service Commission confirmed this in a statement today.

The Commission says the appointment is made with the agreement of the Prime Minister and Minister Responsible for Civil Service.

Dr Tudravu is an experienced Orthopaedic Surgeon and Health Administrator with over 30 years of working experience both locally and abroad.

He brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Ministry, strengthening the leadership team.

His blend of skills and insights will play a pivotal role in advancing the Ministry’s mission and objectives.

PSC Chair, Luke Rokovada, said he is thrilled to welcome Dr Tudravu, where his exceptional leadership qualities and track record of success makes him the ideal candidate to lead the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

“We are confident that under his guidance, the Ministry will thrive and achieve new heights in improving health care services delivery.”

“His appointment represents a significant milestone, and we are excited about the opportunities ahead under his leadership,” Rokovada said.