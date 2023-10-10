Draw in opening clash disappoints Rewa mentor

Rewa coach Roderick Singh expressed his disappointment after their 2-2 draw against Nadi in their first Group B match of the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

Singh said the players failed to play according to their game plan and missed some golden scoring opportunities in the opening half of the game.

“Very much disappointed with the way we played and surely there was no show that Rewa was playing,” an unhappy Singh told FijiLive.

“We missed a couple of chances and after we scored, we became vulnerable. We allowed Nadi back in the game twice and they took their chances.”

“It all comes down to concentration. We dropped concentration after scoring. After you score it becomes time when you concentrate which we didn’t and goals went in. We decided to send in Epeli Valevou and Abbu Zahid to create an impact that paid dividends.”

Singh also revealed that individual play within the team resulted in Delta Tigers being their own enemy in the match.

“The other concern is individual performance. Players need to reflect on themselves and come back better.”

“Collectively as a team, we can achieve a lot of things but individually we cannot perform.”

It’s a do-or-die for us now. If we are to survive, we’ve got to win or not step out of the tournament. Suva will come out stronger. They are the defending champions and they will try to slaughter us.

He added the side will go back to their drawing board and erase all the mistakes with the aim of bouncing back in the tournament in the next match tomorrow.

“If we need to win this tournament, we have to come out strong and better than what we were today. We’ve got to rectify our mistakes and improve our game.”

“If we are to come back and beat Suva, we really need to step up in our game. We are not at that par where we should be at this peak of the game.”

Rewa will face defending champions Suva in their second match at 7pm tomorrow.