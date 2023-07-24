Draws are denting Rewa’s title defence campaign

Rewa Coach Roderick Singh says they cannot afford to draw matches and drop points in the Digicel Fiji Premier League as this can affect their title defence hopes.

Expressing his disappointment with the team’s performance following their 2-2 draw against Navua in Round 13 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League on Sunday, Singh said it is a little worrying to see the team not being able to win a match after the Fiji FACT.

“Definitely, not happy with the result. We went for a win but got a draw. We are a bit unhappy,” Singh erupted.

“We will continue to play and try to win games. We need to keep working hard and continue to win to defend our title.”

“This is not the first time when we are winning and the opponents come and draw. Draws are costing us the point and disallowing us to get the victory.”

“Rewa has been training hard and playing well to get the three points in every game but the small things on the field are affecting us. It’s happening with us for the last four matches.”

Rewa remains second in the league with 24 points and the side miss the services of national midfielder Tevita Waranaivalu in their clash against Nadroga this week as he copped a red card against Navua.