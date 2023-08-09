Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Dream comes true for winger Narawa

Being named in the All Blacks’ final 33-member squad for the upcoming Rugby World Cup is a dream come true for Fiji-born Chiefs winger Emoni Narawa.

Narawa relished the selection, saying it was a totally ‘emotional’ moment for him and his family.

“It’s a dream come true,” Narawa told News Hub.

“I had my first team training last week so yeah back up and running. Hopefully do a little bit more contact next week and see how it goes.”

Returning with the Bledisloe Cup from Dunedin on Sunday, the 23-year-old was approached by coach Ian Foster to deliver the news of a lifetime.

“We got off the plane and were just walking to grab our bags when [Foster] pulled me and my partner aside and pretty much just told us that I’ve made the squad.”

“Me and my partner started tearing up straight away… it was quite emotional but special times.”

The All Blacks open their World Cup campaign against France at 7pm on 9 September.

Romeka Romena
Journalist
