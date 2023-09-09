Drowning in Bua could have been avoided 8: Police

Police say the two cases of drowning involving children were recorded this past week could have been avoided.

In a statement released by Police, the first report of drowning was received from Noro Settlement in Navakasiga, Bua where a seven-year-old child was found motionless floating in the sea.

The victim was found by two children who went to check on their fishing net from a boat near the village.

In the second report, a six-year-old child was found floating in the Nasivi River in Tavua.

The victim was swimming with siblings when it is alleged he drowned. He was spending his holidays with relatives in Vanuakula, Tavua.

Both cases will investigate the element of negligence with regard to the circumstances surrounding their unfortunate deaths.

The national drowning toll currently stands at 28 compared to 27 for the same period last year.

Parents and guardians are again being reminded about the need to strictly monitor their children’s movements, particularly if you’re living in an area surrounded by a body of water.

Drowning is preventable if necessary precautionary measures are adopted at all times.