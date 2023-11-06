Monday, November 6, 2023
Drua backs proposed Skipper Cup dates

Fijian Drua

The Fijian Drua has welcomed discussions of a change in dates proposed for the Skipper Cup.

Drua chief executive Mark Evans said the start in February to coincide with the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season is a welcome development, as it allows Drua players to take part in the local competition.

Evans said the franchise will fully support this proposal from the Fiji Rugby Union.

“This is positive news for local rugby in Fiji and allows consistent rugby content throughout the year.”

“The Fijian Drua note with interest the Fijian Rugby Unions proposal to start the Skipper Cup competition in February 2024 and would like to make public their unreserved support for such a change.”

“This would allow members of the extended Drua squad to have much needed game time during the Super Rugby Pacific season and play for their local provinces to further build links along the playing pathway.”

“The Fijian Drua very much hopes the provincial unions will support such developments.”

“This will also be a great boost for fans and Skipper Cup teams to have some of our players representing their various provincial teams and adding to the quality of the game.”

The Fijian Drua’s 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season will start on February 24 against the Blues in Auckland.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
