Wednesday, May 3, 2023
601 ad
Drua to field the best against the Canes

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne says he will be fielding the best team to make a comeback in the Super Rugby Pacific competition against the Hurricanes on Saturday.

The Drua suffered a major 30-14 loss to the Blues last Saturday but Byrne is confident the Fijians will turn the table around this week.

“There’s a lot of energy around and we’ve tried to do a few things and it’s been good. We’ll field our strongest team possible with the return of players from recovery.”

“The good thing is that our players who were injured have recovered and have returned to the training.”

“We got a lot of confidence in our ability to go the 80 minutes and ability to play a physical game. The focus will be on starting and making sure we play our game the way we want to play.”

Byrne said the Canes have fast All Blacks players and the Drua just need to be ready to meet them.

“The Hurricanes have shown over the years but this year they’ve got great line, speed and defence. Their forwards get around the corner really quickly and will run hard at us.”

“They have fast players and we need to win the race around the corner and be ready for the line speed they bring when we are preparing for those things.”

Drua will take on the Hurricanes at 2.05 pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
