Drua women to assemble at month end

Fijian Drua women will assemble in Nadi at the end of this month to prepare for the 2024 Super W competition which kicks off in March.

Drua chief executive Mark Evans said following the announcement of head coach Moses Rauluni today, they are now now finalising other management positions.

“It’s a first for the Drua to operate both men’s and women’s teams, and we will provide them with everything they need to make a historic run at a Super W title three-peat.”

He said Rauluni and the Drua Women Coaching staff will also get to work closely with the coaching staff of the men’s team, including Head Coach Mick Byrne.

“So there will be a lot of sharing of expertise and resources, as we grow the women’s

programme to compete with that of the best in the world.”

The Drua women squad is expected to be announced by the end of next week.