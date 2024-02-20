Drudru stars as Nadi defends NZFFI BOG title

Seasoned Suva marksman Samuela Drudru netted an extra time winner as defending champions Nadi overcame a spirited Ba outfit 1-0 in the final of the 2024 New Zealand Fiji Football Incorporated (NZFFI) Battle of the Giants in Auckland on Sunday.

Drudru was among the many stars that appeared for the Josaia Bukalidi and Josef Fleming co-coached and Kartik Reddy managed side.

The other big names included goalkeeper Beniamino Mateinaqara, Samuela Kautoga, Abbu Zahid, Gabriel Matanisiga, Sterling Vasconcellos, Dave Radrigai, James Hoyt, Andrew Naicker, Shuaib Khan and Noa Vukica.

Ba on the other hand had the services of Wellington Olympic based Bula Boys midfielder Brendon McMullen, Mosese Baleinagaga, Simione Nabenu and New Zealand Domestic League Golden Boot winner Derek Tieku.

Earlier in the semifinals, Nadi proved too strong for Vatukoula and posted a 3-1 victory while Ba overcame Lautoka 2-0.