Thursday, February 22, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Drudru stars as Nadi defends NZFFI BOG title

Seasoned Suva marksman Samuela Drudru netted an extra time winner as defending champions Nadi overcame a spirited Ba outfit 1-0 in the final of the 2024 New Zealand Fiji Football Incorporated (NZFFI) Battle of the Giants in Auckland on Sunday.

Drudru was among the many stars that appeared for the Josaia Bukalidi  and Josef Fleming co-coached and Kartik Reddy managed side.

The other big names included goalkeeper Beniamino Mateinaqara, Samuela Kautoga, Abbu Zahid, Gabriel Matanisiga, Sterling Vasconcellos, Dave Radrigai, James Hoyt, Andrew Naicker, Shuaib Khan and Noa Vukica.

Ba on the other hand had the services of Wellington Olympic based Bula Boys midfielder Brendon McMullen, Mosese Baleinagaga, Simione Nabenu and New Zealand Domestic League Golden Boot winner Derek Tieku.

Earlier in the semifinals, Nadi proved too strong for Vatukoula and posted a 3-1 victory while Ba overcame Lautoka 2-0.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Firefighters rescue driver trapped ...

Firefighters from the Savusavu Fire Station rescued a truck driver ...
Entertainment

Virat and Anushka welcome second ba...

Indian batting star Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharm...
Football

Ba anticipates tough challenge from...

Current leader Ba is preparing diligently for its second match of t...
News

Call for independent investigation ...

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is calling on t...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Firefighters rescue driver trapp...

News
Firefighte...

Virat and Anushka welcome second...

Entertainment
Indian bat...

Ba anticipates tough challenge f...

Football
Current le...

Call for independent investigati...

News
The Human ...

Vodafone Fiji begins 5G live use...

Business
The Fiji G...

2 charged in relation to cocaine...

News
Two people...

Popular News

Rokolisoa retains spot in All Bl...

Rugby
Tavua-born...

Schools remain open, safety of s...

News
The Minist...

3 charged for scamming MPAISA us...

News
The Fiji P...

NZ wallops Solomon Is, books spo...

Football
New Zealan...

Young embraces transition, eager...

Rugby
After a si...

Chaudhry supports call for 2022 ...

News
Former Pri...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Firefighters rescue driver trapped in accident truck