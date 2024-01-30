Drug suspects released on bail

The Magistrates Court in Nadi has released 13 people charged in relation to the seizure of more than four tonnes of methamphetamine under strict bail conditions.

The matter was called before Magistrate Joji Boseiwaqa, yesterday.

The 13 were released on the grounds that they were held in police custody for more than 48 hours, that is, they were held in custody for around 11 to 14 days without any charges.

The 13 include 32-year-old Justin Ho, 44-year-old David Heritage, 22-year-old Louie Frank Logaivau, 40- year-old Issac Lesiyanawai, 44-year-old Ratu Aporosa Davelevu, 30-year-old Sakiusa Tuva, 29-year-old Iosefo Roqica, 27-year-old Maika Yabakivou, 30-year-old Ratu Osea Levula, 31-year-old Cathy Tuirabe, 29-year-old Nancy Mateyawa, 42-year-old Jale Aukerea and 29-year-old Keanie Mcpherson.

They are charged with unlawful importation of illicit drug, unlawful possession of illicit drug, possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime, relating to the importation and transportation of the illicit substances with an estimated street value of more than $2 billion.

According to Court documents, Justin Ho is charged with one count of unlawful importation of illicit drugs.

It is alleged that between 1st November to 23rd December at Nadi, in the Western Division, without lawful authority, facilitated the importation of 4,800 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Ho is also charged with possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime.

It is alleged that on 23rd January, at Taveuni, in the Northern Division possessed cash amounting to $21, 691.60, Australian $450 and USD100, suspected of being proceeds of crime.

David Heritage and Louie Logaivau are charged with unlawful possession of illicit drug.

It is alleged that on 23rd December at Fantasy Island, without lawful authority, they were in possession of 4.8 tonnes of methamphetamine.

Louie Logaivau is also charged with unlawful possession of illicit drug.

It is alleged that on 23rd December, without lawful authority, engaged in dealing for the transfer and transport of 4,800 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Ho and Logaivau are also charged with unlawful possession of illicit drug.

It is alleged that they were in possession of 4.8 tonnes of methamphetamine.

Louie Logaivau, Isaac Lesiyanawai and Ratu Aporosa Davelevu and another are charged with unlawful possession of illicit drug.

It is alleged that between 28th and 29th of December, without lawful authority, engaged in dealing for the transfer and transport of 4.8 tonnes of methamphetamine.

Louie Logaivau, Ratu Aporosa Davelevu and another are charged with unlawful possession of illicit drug.

It is alleged that on the 29th of December, at Motorex Yard, Nadi back road in the Western Division, without lawful authority were in possession of 4,800 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Louie Logaivau is also charged with possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime.

It is alleged that on 23rd January at Taveuni in the Northern Division, possessed cash amounting to $112.25 suspected of being proceeds of crime.

Sakiusa Tuva, Iosefo Roqica, Maika Vakanawa Yabakivou, Ratu Osea Navalunilotu Levula, Cathy Tuirabe, Nancy Elia Mateyawa and another allegedly engaged in dealing for the transfer and transport of 4,800 kilograms methamphetamines from Motorex yard to Legalega.

Jale Aukerea is charged with unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

It is alleged that between 13th and 20th January at Maqalevu, Nadi in the Western Division, without lawful authority engaged in dealing for the transfer and transport of 1.1 tonne of methamphetamine.

Aukerea is also charged is also charged with possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime.

It is alleged that on he had $2,100.85 suspected of being proceeds of crime.

Sakiusa Tuva and Keanie Mcpherson are charged with unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

It is alleged that between 13th and 20th January without lawful authority engaged in dealing for the transfer and transport of 1.1 tonne of methamphetamine.

The matter has been transferred to the Lautoka High Court where it will be called again on Friday 2 February.