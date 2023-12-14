Thursday, December 14, 2023
Eddie Jones appointed Japan coach

Eddie Jones has been announced as the new coach of Japan, six weeks after the Australian quit the Wallabies following their exit at the Rugby World Cup.

Jones previously coached Japan for three years from 2012 and led them to their historic win over South Africa at the 2015 World Cup.

Speculation was rife that he would return after Australian media reported that he had interviewed for the job during the Wallabies’ World Cup campaign in France.

The pugnacious 63-year-old repeatedly denied being linked with the job.

Jones quit the Wallabies after just two wins from nine Tests since taking over in January, including a worst-ever World Cup performance where they failed to make it out of the pool phase.

He was appointed Japan coach ahead of South African Frans Ludeke, who led Kubota Spears to last season’s Japanese club title and will officially take over on January 1.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
