Education of i-Taukei children a priority: Vasu

Minister for i-Taukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu says a priority area for the Bose Levu Vakaturaga (Great Council of Chiefs) is the education of children.

Speaking to the media, Vasu said in their meeting yesterday, one thing that was discussed a lot was education and issues such as parents prioritising the education of their children across the Vanua.

“We need to take priority of the education of our children and make sure the Fijian population and the i-Taukei have the knowledge to take this country forward.”

said on the agenda as well is the review of legislations that affect indigenous Fijians.

Vasu said over five legislation or i-Taukei Acts are expected to be reviewed.

“You understand also a priority area is addressing the high percentage number of i-Taukei that live on and below the poverty line. Our traditional leaders are somewhat concerned with the reports presented today.”

“We need to quickly address these issues that directly affect us,” Vasu added.