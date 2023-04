A 75-year-old man from Cuvu, Sigatoka is alleged to be the country’s latest road fatality victim following an accident along the Queens Road in Cuvu, Sigatoka yesterday morning.

According to Police, the victim was allegedly crossing the road when he was bumped by a vehicle driven by a 54-year-old man residing in Tamavua.

He was rushed to the Sigatoka Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The road death toll currently stands at 30 compared to 9 for the same period last year.