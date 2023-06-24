Electrifying Daugunu pens 2yr deal with Rebels

Fiji-born Wallabies and Queensland Reds winger Filipo Daugunu has penned a two-year deal with the Melbourne Rebels until at least the end of the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season.

Daugunu’s signature further strengthens the Rebels 2024 playing squad following the recent signings of Victorian duo Jordan Uelese and Pone Fa’amausili, international stars Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and Darby Lancaster, and the incoming Taniela Tupou.

The exciting addition also aligns with the Rebels’ long-term TWI strategy, with Daugunu having played alongside Tupou, Alex Mafi, Sam Talakai and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto.

Melbourne Rebels attack coach Tim Sampson said the Club was thrilled to win, electrifying Daugunu’s signature.

“It is important to recruit players who we think will suit our game model and Filipo is certainly a player who was of immediate interest to us,” Sampson said in a statement.

“I have always admired his all-round skill set and without playing all games this season, he still managed some impressive individual stats, notably being in the top 20 for line breaks across the competition and also in the top 10 for breakdown steals.”

“We look forward to Filipo adding his class to our existing group of quality backs”.

After moving to Australia from Fiji in 2017, Daugunu burst onto the Super Rugby scene in 2018, scoring 37 points and six tries in his debut season.

Just two seasons later, the former Labasa football rep was selected for the Wallabies during their opening Bledisloe match against the All Blacks, scoring on debut.

Daugunu has since accumulated 7 Test Caps for Australia, scoring two tries, while also making 69 appearances for the Reds, scoring twenty-two tries for a total of 120 points over six years of Super Rugby action.

Daugunu said he couldn’t wait to begin his Rebels career and play in a system he believes will bring out the very best in him.

“Having played my entire professional career in Queensland, the time was right to experience something new and come to such a great city like Melbourne,” Daugunu said.

“Queensland have made me the player I am today and I will be forever grateful for that, but I am looking forward to this next chapter in my career and playing for the Melbourne Rebels.

“The Rebels have played an exciting brand of rugby this year and being able to add to that, and help build on what they’re already doing well, that’s exciting.”