Emergency Operations Centre activated

The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) has been activated and the Divisional EOCs are also in operation as Fiji braces for tropical cyclone Mal from later tonight.

Minister for National Disaster Management, Sakiasi Ditoka in a media conference said they are in constant communication as the situation is dynamic, and their teams are diligently monitoring ground reports.

“We have received reports of flooding across the four divisions. I can confirm at this moment that one evacuation centre is open in Yasawa.”

“With more floods forecasted, we urge residents in these flood-affected areas to contact our Divisional EOCs or the Police Central Command Centres for assistance in moving to higher ground.”

“Toll-free lines are available at 910 for the National Fire Authority (NFA) and 917 for the Police.”

“Your safety and that of our first responders is paramount. Prepare and move now if you need to! We plead with the general public that if the need to move arise, PLEASE MOVE WHILE IT IS DAYLIGHT! Parents, please remain vigilant and supervise children at all times. REFRAIN from attempting to cross or swim in flooded rivers, crossings, walkways, drains, and streams for your safety.”

“I urge each and every one of you to stay tuned to official channels and follow the NDMO and Fiji Met Service handles for the latest updates.”

“Preparedness is key, and we must all take the necessary steps to safeguard our homes, families, and communities. Store enough food and water, charge electronic devices, secure your homes, and trim overhanging branches. Have a disaster plan and know your nearest evacuation center. Look out for members of vulnerable groups within your community. Offer assistance and support during the preparation process to ensure their safety.”

“I wish to make a call of urgency to the general public on the need to PREPARE NOW!.”

“Early preparation plays a pivotal role in minimising the potential impact on human life and property. When individuals and communities are well-prepared, they can respond more effectively during the critical moments when a disaster unfolds.”

“Early preparation can make a significant difference in mitigating the consequences of a disaster. Let us be proactive, and support one another through these challenging times.”

“Your safety remains our top priority, and your cooperation, preparedness, and responsibility are equally essential.”