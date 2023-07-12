ESCAP pledges support for Coalition Govt

The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) has reasserted unwavering support for the People’s Coalition Government’s commitment to advance the country’s economic sustainability and social inclusion at all levels of development.

This message was conveyed today to the Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Dr Lesikimacuata Korovavala while receiving an introductory call from the Head of the Sub-regional Office for the Pacific for the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), Andie Fong Toy.

Dr Korovavala thanked ESCAP for its ongoing collaboration with Fiji and the Pacific region in promoting inclusive, resilient and sustainable development.

He congratulated ESCAP for the progress achieved with regards to the draft Regional Climate Mobility Framework which is now being considered by the Pacific Islands Forum (PIFs) members and undergoing broader consultation with various stakeholders and the Non-State Actors.

He also acknowledged the collaborative effort between Fiji and Tuvalu Fiji and Tuvalu along with ESCAP’s technical assistance which led to the successful drafting of the Regional Climate Mobility Framework.

On the same note, Dr Korovavala said that first of such Framework for the Pacific region needs to be tabled to the PIF leaders and must have the interests of Pacific peoples at its heart.

He said the relocation and displacement of communities due to the devastating impacts of climate change was a challenge for the Pacific and a Framework is an important mechanism to addressing this issue.

The meeting also highlighted prospects for cooperation in improving existing labour mobility programmes for Fiji by availing capacity building and empowerment opportunities for the skilled labourers to re-invest into the country upon their return.

Fong Toy said ESCAP looked forward to the People’s Coalition Government’s leadership in the Pacific region and its support for ESCAP initiatives and events.

“This includes Fiji’s national development priorities and strategies in the regional development context.

She said ESCAP is currently working with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other sectoral ministries on the Regional Climate Mobility Framework, trade facilitation, Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 7) roadmap, women’s entrepreneurship and financial inclusion, and strengthening data and statistics systems to support the adoption of the ESCAP National Tracker Tool on SDGs.”

She further commended the Ministry in co-leading efforts to develop the Regional Framework for Climate Mobility.