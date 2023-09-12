Ex AG’s bail variation ruling tomorrow

The Magistrates Court in Suva will rule tomorrow whether former Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum will be permitted to travel to Singapore and Australia or not.

Sayed-Khaiyum has applied for bail variation seeking temporary revocation of the bail condition of not to leave the country as he is due for a medical review in Singapore and has to provide legal advice to a client in Australia.

His lawyer Devanesh Sharma today informed the court that his client has not been feeling well recently and is due for his medical review.

Sharma said Sayed-Khaiyum will be in Australia for a couple of days and is expected to spend around three weeks in Singapore for his review as had undergone a surgery in 2021.

He said Sayed-Khaiyum will be back in the country before the next court date of 27 October, 2023.

State lawyer Elizabeth Rice however objected to the submission and said Sayed-Khaiyum has failed to convince the court that his travel is essential and there is no report from a local doctor to indicate his condition and that there is no medical evidence provided.

She also argued that there is no information provided whether Fiji has the equipment to carry out the medical procedure as Sayed-Khaiyum is only going for a review.

Sayed-Khaiyum is facing a count of abuse of office.

He, while being the Acting Prime Minister, allegedly on 30 June and 12 July 2022, signed a Deed of Variation and Addendum between the Government and the then Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem.

It is alleged the approval to pay the taxes of Saneem was done without proper approval from the Constitutional Offices Commission and the Office of the President.