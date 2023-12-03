Ex Housing staff charged with bribery

A former Assistant Technical Officer of the Ministry of Housing and Community Development has been charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) for a corruption related offence.

Valami Koro appeared before the Nausori Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with one count of bribery.

It is alleged that between 1 February 2020 and 31 July 2020, Valami Koro whilst being the Assistant Technical Officer with the Ministry of Housing and Community Development solicited and accepted an advantage of the sum of FJD $60.

State Counsel Rajiv Pathak informed the Court that the first phase of disclosures has been served.

Resident Magistrate Supreena Naidu granted cash bail of $300 and ordered Koro not to re-offend whilst on bail.

Koro was also ordered not to interfere with prosecution witnesses and not to change his residential address without first informing the Court.

The matter has been adjourned to 21 December 2023.