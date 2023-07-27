Ex journo fronts court over fatal accident

A former senior journalist was produced in the Magistrates Court in Navua today for his involvement in a fatal accident in Wainiyabia, Navua in November, 2021.

53-year-old Epineri Buka Vulakovaki appeared before Magistrates Yogesh Prasad charged with four counts of Dangerous Driving Occasioning death and one count of Dangerous Driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.

A woman and three children had died in the accident.

They were passengers in the vehicle which was driven by the accused.

They were traveling to Sigatoka to attend a social function when the got involved in a head-on collision with a bus.

Vulakovaki was released on a non cash bail bond of $500.00 and ordered to report once a month at Navua Police Station, not to re-offend whilst on bail and not to interfere with state witness.

He will appear in court again on 10 August 2023 for plea.