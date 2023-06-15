Fast footy excites young Kikau in Australia

Former Marist Brothers High School student Eparama Kikau, who is the nephew of Fiji Bati and Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs’ forward Viliame Kikau, has adapted well to playing fast pace rugby league in Australia.

The 17-year-old who is currently studying at Kirwan State High School has not only become a blockbusting centre for the Kirwan State Rugby League Academy but has also signed a three-year contract with the Junior North Queensland Cowboys from 2023 to 2025.

“Playing rugby league in Australia is very different from what I played here in Fiji. Rugby league is totally opposite to the experience of playing in Fiji. My biggest challenge was learning how to play rugby league the Australian way.”

“Rugby is very fast there and players need to be physical to counter the opponents. It was tough for me at first but then I used to try harder and in the last five months, I’ve started to love playing footy in Queensland.”

“The boys are fast and now it’s easy for me to compete against whoever our opponents are. Kirwan has become my family abroad and I really enjoy gelling in with the boys in the team. They have helped me a lot and have also taught me more about footy.”

Kikau said he is ready to face his former teammates against the Southeast and West in the Fiji National Rugby League Academy matches.

“I’m really excited to play against the local boys here and I know they will come hard on us but we have come prepared. It’s going to be a good experience for my teammates as well because this is the first time they will be playing against a Pacific Island team.”

“One thing the Fijian boys are good at is tackling and I have experienced that when I played for Marist Storm last year. I tell my Kirwan team boys that we need to dodge their tackle and be quick in our passing.”

The Bau native from Tailevu said that he is thankful to his parents for always supporting him in his education and rugby league journey.

“Whatever and wherever I am today is because of my parents. They always believed and had faith in me. When I told them about the scholarship to Kirwan High School, they allowed me to go there and study while playing footy.”

“My message to young children is to always listen to your parents because they are the ones who will always be there to support you. Put education as your first priority and it will help you excel in sports.”

“Rugby league is tough but if you are determined to work hard towards your dream, then making your stamp in an overseas team will not be tough.”

Kirwan State Rugby League Academy will take on the Southeast at 3pm at Albert Park in Suva on Friday.